Crafted by republika.tv
ENTER SITE LISTEN TO DON'T START NOW
  • 26.04SPAINMADRIDWIZINK CENTRE
  • 28.04SPAINBARCELONAPALAU SANT JORDI
  • 30.04ITALYMILANMEDIOLANUM FORUM
  • 02.05BELGIUMANTWERPSPORTPALEIS
  • 04.05FRANCEPARISACCORHOTELS ARENA
  • 05.05GERMANYCOLOGNELANXESS ARENA
  • 07.05HOLLANDAMSTERDAMZIGGO DOME
  • 10.05DENMARKCOPENHAGENROYAL ARENA
  • 12.05SWEDENSTOCKHOLMERICSSON GLOBE
  • 13.05NORWAYOSLOSPEKTRUM
  • 15.05GERMANYHAMBURGBARCLAYCARD ARENA
  • 17.05GERMANYBERLINMERCEDES-BENZ ARENA
  • 19.05AUSTRIAVIENNASTADTHALLE
  • 20.05GERMANYMUNICHOLYMPIAHALLE
  • 26.05UKLONDONTHE O2
  • 27.05UKLONDONTHE O2
  • 01.06UKMANCHESTERARENA
  • 04.06UKLEEDSFIRST DIRECT ARENA
  • 07.06UKCARDIFFMOTORPOINT ARENA
  • 10.06UKBIRMINGHAMARENA
  • 13.06UKNEWCASTLEUTILITA ARENA
  • 15.06UKGLASGOWTHE SSE HYDRO
  • 18.06IRELANDDUBLIN3ARENA
  • 19.06IRELANDDUBLIN3ARENA

ON SALE FRIDAY

Tickets on sale on 6 December at 9am local time, except for Spain where tickets will go on sale on 5 December 9am local time.

Keep up to date with the latest news!

By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Dua Lipa based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy. I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com.